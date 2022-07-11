HT Auto
Hummer EV emits more emission than petrol-powered sedan, finds study

Hummer EV may be far more clean than the erstwhile Hummer H1 but it may not be 100 per cent environment friendly.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2022, 09:57 AM
File photo of a Hummer EV.
Hummer electric vehicle (EV) is touted as a battery-powered SUV that can beat its way past most performance vehicles that are powered by ultra capable combustion engines. Built to intimidate and engineered to race, the Hummer EV can go from standstill to 100 kmph in around three seconds. But while much has been said about its green heart, a new study finds that this EV still may still emit more CO2 than a conventional petrol-powered sedan.

According to a study conducted by a non-profit research organization called ACEEE, the Hummer EV emits 341 grams for each mile it travels. This is more than the per-mile emissions from many popular petrol sedans currently sold in the US market. The much-smaller Chevrolet Bolt EV produces 92 grams of CO2 per mile.

(Also read: GMC Hummer EV faces a supply chain bottleneck, only 12 units are built daily)

The study further notes that while EVs may be greener than conventional vehicle, these aren't exactly zero-emission vehicles. This is because power to propel these vehicles is sourced from electric grid and the study says 60 per cent of electricity in the US is still generated by burning fossil fuel. It also notes the manufacturing process which leads to emissions at various stages and the process of mining for minerals which are crucial in battery development.

So while there is no denying that the Hummer EV is a seriously capable machine on wheels and far cleaner than the Hummer H1 which emitted around 889 grams of CO2 per mile, it isn't exactly zero-emission if the source of the electricity is taken into account. In the ideal scenario, the use of electricity from renewable sources like solar and wind would be responsible for powering EVs which would also have highly efficient battery systems that would provide the required performance and mileage while having a smaller overall footprint.

With EV adoption on the rise in most parts of the world, battery-powered mobility is inevitable even as critics cast doubts on the claim of these being absolutely clean.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Hummer Hummer EV GM EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility
