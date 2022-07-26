HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hub Drive Vs Chain Drive Bldc Motor: What's The Difference

Hub drive vs chain drive BLDC motor: What's the difference

Both hub drive and chain drive electric motors have their set of advantages and disadvantages.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 13:04 PM
The belt drives power to the rear wheel in many electric motorcycles.
The belt drives power to the rear wheel in many electric motorcycles.
The belt drives power to the rear wheel in many electric motorcycles.
The belt drives power to the rear wheel in many electric motorcycles.

Electric scooters usually come available in two different types of powertrain options. While some electric scooters come available with hub motors, some are powered by chain drive BLDC motors. The hub motor is usually positioned at the centre of the rear wheel. In a chain drive motor, the power is transferred to the rear wheel via a set of chains and gears.

(Also Read: How to check the brake pad condition of your car)

Here are some fundamental differences between the hub motors and chain drive motors.

Hub drive motor - The hub motor is positioned at the centre of the rear wheel and rotates by drawing energy from the battery pack, and the wheel also rotates along with it. This type of motor has an advantage, where power output doesn't lose energy through the transmission system. Also, these types of electric motors come with fewer components that can break. In a nutshell, hub motors are simpler and more accessible in terms of functionality. On the other hand, these types of motors are heavier than chain drive motors, which increases the weight of the vehicle significantly.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Chain drive motor - Chain drive motors are usually used in electric motorcycles. These types of electric motors are compact compared to their hub drive counterparts. Also, they offer a specific speed, but that can be increased by changing the controller. In this type of motor, power is generated by the motor that is positioned at the centre of the electric motorcycle and channelled to the rear wheels through a belt that is rotated by a sprocket fitted to the motor. In this type of motor, power loss is higher than the hub drive motors as it uses a transmission and during the transmission, some energy is lost.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric scooter
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volkswagen investors split on whether Porsche IPO should move forward or not
Volkswagen investors split on whether Porsche IPO should move forward or not
Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report
Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report
Petrol, diesel prices in India were hiked over 70 times in last one year
Petrol, diesel prices in India were hiked over 70 times in last one year
Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report
Hyundai Ioniq 7 electric SUV being prepped for global launch in 2023: Report
Harley-Davidson looking at a profit shrink after production shutdown
Harley-Davidson looking at a profit shrink after production shutdown

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city