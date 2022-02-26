Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hop Oxo Electric Motorcycle Breaks Cover Ahead Of Official Launch

Hop Oxo electric motorcycle breaks cover ahead of official launch

Hop Oxo electric bike will boast a top speed of 100 km per hour, while its Li-Ion battery will be capable of supplying charge to cover 150 km in a single charging cycle.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 11:14 AM
Hop Electric says that it has managed to clock over 30,000 testing kilometres across 20 major cities in India. 

Hop Electric Mobility has revealed its Hop Oxo electric motorcycle ahead of the official launch. This e-bike will boast a top speed of 100 km per hour, while its Li-Ion battery will be capable of supplying charge to cover 150 km in a single charging cycle. 

The company has said that it has initiated a closed-loop beta-testing program #OXOSNEAKPEEK with selected dealer partners in India.

The company has also extended its testing program to the dealers as well as consumers to gain insights and help ready up its upcoming all-electric motorcycle. The EV maker says, this will help the company to process the consumer requirements and bring a more personalised approach to the final products.

(Also Read: Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India)

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of Hop Electric Mobility, said, "Even if the products are developed by engineers and designers in studios and labs, insights from dealers and consumers are extremely crucial. We are thrilled to announce Hop Electric Mobility is the first Indian EV player to initiate consumer trials. With the #OXOSNEAKPEEK program, we are getting direct feedback and suggestions from selected partners. In addition to the intel we have gathered by conducting more than 30,000 km on-road internal testing across India, these inputs will prove pivotal in launching products that fulfil the requirements of modern-day customers."

The EV maker claims that it has managed to clock over 30,000 testing kilometres across 20 major cities in India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Patna, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ludhiana and many more. 

(Also Read: Hop Electric Mobility to produce Oxo electric motorcycle at Megaplex in Jaipur)

The company has also established a manufacturing facility in Jaipur that is capable of churning out 1.80 lakh units/year. Named Hop Megaplex, this site is currently pushing out Hop Leo, Hop Lyf electric vehicles. The upcoming Hop Oxo will also be produced in this facility. This facility is currently manufacturing 100 electric scooter every day. 

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch at least ten new electric offerings in the Indian market in the next three years. 

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Hop Hop Electric Hop Electric Mobility electric bike Hop Oxo ebike Oxo ebike EV mobility
