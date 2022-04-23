HOP Electric Mobility expands to 100+ experience centres in India

HOP Electric Mobility plans to extend its retail footprint in more than 300 cities by the end of 2022.

HOP Electric has announced that within less than one year it has expanded its geographical expansion reach to over 100 experience centres across the country. The company further adds that it plans to extend its retail footprint to more than 300 cities by the end of 2022.

The company says it is thrilled to achieve the latest feat of reaching 100+ experience centres in India. "HOP Electric has once again proved its mettle. We are thrilled to become the fastest in the electric vehicle sphere to achieve this feat. Today, owing to the massively increasing internet penetration and conversations surrounding the benefits of electric vehicles, consumers have started making conscious decisions. And, what better way to move forward than taking an eco-friendly transportation approach?," said Ketan Mehta, Founder & CEO – HOP Electric Mobility.

The company has recently announced the launch of two EVs in the country - HOP LEO and HOP LYF. The EV-maker claims that both of these products have managed to capture ‘immense consumer traction’. In addition, it is now gearing up for the announcement of the third product which is going to be a high-speed electric bike named HOP OXO. The company adds that this product is under the testing phase currently and will be good enough to deliver a full charge range of 150km. There is also a high-speed electric scooter under development with a full charge range of 120 km, the company claims.

"In this context, HOP Electric two-wheelers are becoming the perfect companion of new-age riders.We are now launching two new electric two-wheelers with high-end features that will give a smooth riding experience to consumers." Mehta added.

HOP's electric vehicles come with features such as LED console, dual disc brakes, USB charger, swappable smart battery, GPS, anti-theft system, and remote-key facilities.

First Published Date: