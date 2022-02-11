Hero Electric announces new offers for its e-scooters 

Hero Electric has announced a low EMI option which starts from as low as ₹ 251 per ₹ 10,000 for four years.

Hero Electric has partnered with State Bank of India to roll out fresh offers, discounts and finance solutions for its electric scooters in the country. The company has announced a low EMI option which starts from as low as ₹251 per ₹10,000 for four years. This scheme is being offered under SBI Easy Ride Loan.

The company is offering an additional ₹2,000 discount for its e-scooter for the payments done via SBI's YONO mobile application. The company says that this application allows the smooth process of loan with minimum documentation.

In a similar development Hero Electric recently also joined hands with 24*7 roadside assistance company ReadyAssist to train and upskill 20,000 mechanics for servicing electric vehicles in the country. The partnership is a part of the EV manufacturer's Private Garage Owners (PGO) initiative.

Meanwhile, Hero Electric and Mahindra Group have together recently rolled out their first battery-powered scooter - Optima - from the Pithampur factory as part of their strategic partnership. Both the firms have recently also announced a five-year partnership worth around ₹150 crore.

With the help of the joint partnership with the Mahindra Group, Hero Electric aims to produce 10 lakh battery-powered two-wheelers per annum by the end of this year.

