Godavari Eblu Feo electric scooter launched at 99,999 with 110-km range

Godawari Electric Motors has ventured into the EV two-wheeler segment with the launch of Eblu Feo at a starting price of 99,999 (introductory, ex-showroom). It gets a 2.52 kWh battery pack which is claimed to be dust and water resistant. The scooter gets a claimed range of 110 kilometres. Bookings commenced on August 15 while the deliveries will begin from August 23.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 22 Aug 2023, 13:03 PM
Godavari Eblu Feo electric scooter (Paarth Khatri/HT Auto)

The scooter will be manufactured at the company's Raipur facility.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2023, 13:03 PM IST
