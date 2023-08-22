Godavari Eblu Feo electric scooter launched at 99,999 with 110-km range

Godawari Electric Motors has ventured into the EV two-wheeler segment with the launch of Eblu Feo at a starting price of ₹99,999 (introductory, ex-showroom). It gets a 2.52 kWh battery pack which is claimed to be dust and water resistant. The scooter gets a claimed range of 110 kilometres. Bookings commenced on August 15 while the deliveries will begin from August 23.