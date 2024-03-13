HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Germany's Ev Sales Must Increase Sixfold By 2030 To Achieve Goal, Claims Study

Germany's EV sales must increase sixfold by 2030 to achieve goal, claims study

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2024, 17:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Germany needs a sharp turnaround in the momentum of its electric vehicle sales if it wants to stand a chance of meeting its emissions goals, according
...
Volkswagen ID.4
Sales of new EVs would have to quadruple in the next three years and rise sixfold by 2030 in order to reach Germany’s goal of having 15 million of such cars on the road, (REUTERS)
Volkswagen ID.4
Sales of new EVs would have to quadruple in the next three years and rise sixfold by 2030 in order to reach Germany’s goal of having 15 million of such cars on the road,

Germany needs a sharp turnaround in the momentum of its electric vehicle (EV) sales if it wants to stand a chance of meeting its emissions goals, according to a study.

Sales of new EVs would have to quadruple in the next three years and rise sixfold by 2030 in order to reach Germany’s goal of having 15 million of such cars on the road, according to a lobby group for the renewable energy sector.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
64kWh 160 Kmph 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
69 kWh 170 Kmph 420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
50 kWh 400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
35 Kwh 85 Kmph 421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
17.3 kWh 100 Kmph 230 km
₹ 6.99 - 8.58 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

A more likely outcome is the country will have only 10 million electric cars and will fall short of its greenhouse gas emissions goal by about a third, the group, known as BEE, said in a study. The transport sector has become a key laggard in Germany’s fight to reduce pollution.

“The German transport transition is on a crash course with the climate targets," the group’s president Simone Peter said.

Also Read : Hybrids or EV?: A major dilemma amongst global automotive players

BEE advocates curbing emissions through public transport incentives, ramping up e-fuels and agricultural biofuels and by imposing a general speed limit on the country’s highways. Even if Germany does succeed in getting the targeted amount of electric cars on the road, the transport sector is likely to fall short on its emissions goals and will need support from such other measures, the lobby group said.

Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck also acknowledged last month that “we will not reach the 15 million goal by 2030" when visiting a Mercedes-Benz factory in Berlin. “But technical developments and, above all, social acceptance do not develop in a linear fashion," he said at the time.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2024, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle electric car ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.