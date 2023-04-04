Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Gemopai Electric Scooters has charted out aggressive expansion plans to meet its target of selling one lakh electric scooters by the end of 2023. The company plans to deploy 300 dealerships across different locations in the country with a 3S configuration, meaning that a standard industry practice for sales, service, and spare parts will be followed. All authorized dealerships of the company will provide these services.

The Noida-based company is not just looking to expand its presence in India but it also plans to open outlets in all cities and town in neighboring country Nepal. Gemopai is also looking to expand its product portfolio with a number of new launches in a range of price points. It has planned three new models over the course of the upcoming quarter.

Over the last three years, from 2019 to 2022, the company has reported a YoY growth of 500%, 200%, and 500%, respectively. The company has attributed the rise in sale to high rate of EV adoption and growing acceptance for electric two-wheelers. Its significant markets include states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer unveiled the Ryder SuperMax electric scooter, which is an upgraded version of its low-speed predecessor, the Ryder. The e-scooter comes with features that aid in delivering better riding experience and low-cost maintenance.

Gemopai also recently inaugurated its first exclusive dealership in Goa, catering to the increasing demand for two-wheelers in the commercial segment in the state. “Our mission is to make electric mobility accessible to all, equipped with best in class features at an affordable price point," said Amit Raj Singh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Gemopai. “We aim to provide our customers with a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation that is both affordable and reliable," he added.

