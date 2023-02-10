Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: Where & when to watch on TV, Stream online in India

It’s been a long wait but Formula E is finally in India and the first-ever Hyderabad e-Prix is scheduled to take place this weekend. It’s after a decade that a global motorsport event is taking place in India. 11 teams are set to compete on a grid comprising 22 cars. With the circuit being all-new to all drivers, this would make the race an interesting affair to watch out for.

The 2.835 km long street circuit runs alongside the iconic Hussain Sagar lake and will look over the NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park. If you haven’t been able to travel to the city, don’t fret too much. You can catch the race on TV as well as on your smart device. Here are all the details on when and where to watch the 2023 Hyderabad e-Prix on TV and where you can stream online.

Also Read : Formula E comes calling Hyderabad: Five big questions answered

Where to watch on TV?

The 2023 Hyderabad e-Prix will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2. Make sure to subscribe to the channel on your cable network, if you haven’t yet.

Where to watch online?

You can also stream the 2023 Hyderabad e-Prix on the Disney + Hotstar app on any of your smart devices.

Also Read : 2023 Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: Key things to know

What to watch out for?

The Hyderabad e-Prix schedule is spread over two days. The first free practice session will take place on Friday, while the second free practice session takes place on Saturday, followed by qualifying and the main race at 3 pm IST. Here’s the complete schedule below:

2023 Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix Schedule Date Timings (IST) Free Practice 1 February 10, 2023 16.25 - 18.15 Free Practice 2 February 11, 2023 08.05 - 08.55 Qualifying February 11, 2023 10.40 - 11.55 Race February 11, 2023 15.03 - 16.30

First Published Date: