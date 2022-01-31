Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023

EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023

Large EV charging hubs are claimed to be capable of accommodate and charge 100 electric vehicles at a time.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 03:26 PM
Demands for EV charging infrastructure is increasing keeping pace with growing EV adoption. (REUTERS)

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure player EVRE has announced that it aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs across India over the next two years. The company aims to set up the country's largest tech-enabled integrated EV charging ecosystem, claims EVRE in a release. The company has also said that its large EV charging hubs will be able to accommodate up to 100 electric vehicles at a time.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Porsche Taycan sets world record for shortest cross-country charging time)

The company has further said in a statement that its EV charging hubs will be open for e-commerce, FMCG, passenger and commercial electric vehicles used for intracity and last-mile mobility purposes. To set up these EV charging infrastructures across India, EVRE aims to invest a total of 500 crore.

Currently, the company claims to have more than 50 operationally profitable Ev charging hubs across the country. The large hubs among these can accommodate and charge 80 vehicles at a time. The company operates both franchise-owned and its own EV charging hubs.

The tech-enabled EV charging hubs are claimed to be equipped with both fast and slow chargers, telematics for real-time monitoring, dynamic load management solutions, smart-key management for unmanned fleet management. The charging stations are claimed to be equipped with ComputerVision technology, touch-free interface, QR codes etc. The facilities will be available for use of the e-fleet operator through a web dashboard and EVRE app, claims the company.

Speaking on this announcement, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE, said that with 1,000 automated EV charging hubs the company aims to build the country’s largest technology-enabled EV charging ecosystem.

Electric vehicles have been witnessing a surge in demand across India, through the personal vehicle and fleet segments. With the surge of EVs across India, demand for public charging network for electric vehicles too are increasing rapidly.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 03:26 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric car electric motorcycle electric scooter EV electric mobility
Related Stories
Gurugram gets India's largest EV station that can charge up to 100 electric cars
28 Jan 2022
Nissan may launch electric cars in India, calls it potential big market for EVs
28 Jan 2022
Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023
25 Jan 2022
One electric car every year: Bentley to launch five EVs starting in 2025
27 Jan 2022
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, hits new sales milestone
31 Jan 2022
Chinese EV maker BYD introduces electric school bus with vehicle-to-grid tech
31 Jan 2022
Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers
25 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS