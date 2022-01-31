EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023

Large EV charging hubs are claimed to be capable of accommodate and charge 100 electric vehicles at a time.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure player EVRE has announced that it aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs across India over the next two years. The company aims to set up the country's largest tech-enabled integrated EV charging ecosystem, claims EVRE in a release. The company has also said that its large EV charging hubs will be able to accommodate up to 100 electric vehicles at a time.

(Also Read: Porsche Taycan sets world record for shortest cross-country charging time)

The company has further said in a statement that its EV charging hubs will be open for e-commerce, FMCG, passenger and commercial electric vehicles used for intracity and last-mile mobility purposes. To set up these EV charging infrastructures across India, EVRE aims to invest a total of ₹500 crore.

Currently, the company claims to have more than 50 operationally profitable Ev charging hubs across the country. The large hubs among these can accommodate and charge 80 vehicles at a time. The company operates both franchise-owned and its own EV charging hubs.

The tech-enabled EV charging hubs are claimed to be equipped with both fast and slow chargers, telematics for real-time monitoring, dynamic load management solutions, smart-key management for unmanned fleet management. The charging stations are claimed to be equipped with ComputerVision technology, touch-free interface, QR codes etc. The facilities will be available for use of the e-fleet operator through a web dashboard and EVRE app, claims the company.

Speaking on this announcement, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE, said that with 1,000 automated EV charging hubs the company aims to build the country’s largest technology-enabled EV charging ecosystem.

Electric vehicles have been witnessing a surge in demand across India, through the personal vehicle and fleet segments. With the surge of EVs across India, demand for public charging network for electric vehicles too are increasing rapidly.

First Published Date: