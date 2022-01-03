Top Sections
Home > Auto > Electric Vehicles > EV brand Ampere launches its first experience centre in Tamil Nadu
Ampere Electric's new experience centre is claimed to offer the buyers a blend of digital and physical experience.

EV brand Ampere launches its first experience centre in Tamil Nadu

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 06:05 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new experience centre is located at the newly launched mega EV facility in Ranipet.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Ampere on Monday has announced the launch of its first experience centre in Tamil Nadu. Owned by Greaves Cotton, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer has inaugurated the experience centre at Ranipet in the southern state.

(Also Read: Greaves Electric, maker of Ampere e-scooter, sells over 10,000 units in December)

The new experience centre is located at the newly launched mega EV facility in Ranipet. PTI reports that the facility comes designed with digital interventions that enable the customers to experience Ampere's electric vehicles.

The EV company said that keeping pace with the changing consumer preference and buying trends, it aims to provide the customers with a phygital experience wherein discerning buyers can check out the latest products, understand the world of electric vehicles and Ampere.

They can also interact with EV experts, engage through digital interfaces for a simple and easy understanding of EV technology. It also claimed that Ampere is investing significantly in people, technology and infrastructure.

Speaking about the launch of the new experience centre, Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO of Greaves Cotton, said that with the company's EV mega site in Ranipet and the newly opened experience centre, Ampere has strengthened its resolve to provide clean mobility for all.

"We are also committed to elevate overall customers experience with best-in-class products and other ecosystem support requirements," Basavanhalli further added in his statement.

With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, especially electric two-wheelers, the EV manufacturers, especially the EV startups are significantly focusing on bringing premium purchase experience to their buyers. These EV startups are focusing on setting up experience centres instead of conventional dealerships. The experience centres focus on offering digital experience to the buyers while at the same time offering them physical touch and feeling the experience as well.

  • First Published Date : 03 Jan 2022, 06:05 PM IST