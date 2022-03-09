HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Elon Musk Accuses Sec Forced Him To Sign Tesla Deal In 2018

Elon Musk accuses SEC forced him to sign Tesla deal in 2018

Elon Musk has said that the SEC's unrelenting regulatory pressure caused a scenario in which he was forced to sign the consent decree in 2018.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 08:11 PM
Musk was reportedly forced to step down as company chairman and needed to obtain permission from the automaker before sharing sensitive tweets. (REUTERS)
Musk was reportedly forced to step down as company chairman and needed to obtain permission from the automaker before sharing sensitive tweets. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk accuses SEC forced him to sign Tesla deal in 2018
Musk was reportedly forced to step down as company chairman and needed to obtain permission from the automaker before sharing sensitive tweets. (REUTERS)
Musk was reportedly forced to step down as company chairman and needed to obtain permission from the automaker before sharing sensitive tweets.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of forcing him to sign a deal that saw him step down as the electric vehicle manufacturer's chairman in 2018. The deal was made after SEC sued the EV maker following a tweet by Elon Musk who said that he had funding secured to take the EV company private.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate)

Musk was reportedly forced to step down as company chairman and needed to obtain permission from the automaker before sharing sensitive tweets.

Speaking about the issue, Elon Musk has said that the SEC's unrelenting regulatory pressure, combined with the attendant collateral consequence of the SEC’s complaint against him, caused a scenario in which he was forced to sign the consent decree in 2018.

He also said that Musk learnt from Tesla’s Investor Relations team that several of the automaker's largest shareholders could cede their ownership in Tesla, substantially impacting its financing, if the case was not settled expediently. Hence, he took the decision to save the automaker. Musk also claimed that he never lied to Tesla shareholders.

Meanwhile, Musk's lawyers have urged the court to abandon the 2018 deal. They have said that SEC is targeting Musk and acting in bad faith. Elon Musk has also asked the judge to block the SEC subpoena requesting records of pre-approval of a Twitter poll he conducted in November last year on potentially selling some of his stock, which created quite a buzz.

As Musk's lawyers have written to the court, SEC's pursuit of Elon Musk has crossed the line into harassment, which is quintessential bad faith

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 08:11 PM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla EV electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Elon Musk accuses SEC forced him to sign Tesla deal in 2018
Elon Musk accuses SEC forced him to sign Tesla deal in 2018
Planning to buy a new car? Better start saving more money. Know why
Planning to buy a new car? Better start saving more money. Know why
Auto LPG body drills holes in MoRTH notification on vehicle conversion: Details
Auto LPG body drills holes in MoRTH notification on vehicle conversion: Details
Ather Energy to source its electric scooters' components from Bharat FIH
Ather Energy to source its electric scooters' components from Bharat FIH
Toyota to review production plans as global disruptions hinder output
Toyota to review production plans as global disruptions hinder output

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city