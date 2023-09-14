Electronics giant Acer ventures into EVs, unveils MUVI-125-4G electric scooter

Taiwan-based multinational technology corporation Acer has forayed into electric vehicles in India with the unveiling of its first electric scooter MUVI-125-4G at the EV India Expo 2023 in Greater Noida on Thursday. The battery-powered scooter has been launched in partnership with Indian electric mobility platform eBikeGo, which is responsible for designing and manufacturing of the vehicle here.

The MUVI-125-4G has become the first electric vehicle under the Acer brand in India and going forward, the company aims to multiples electric two- and three-wheelers here such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-trikes. The MUVI-125-4G is being touted as a futuristic electric mobility solution for urban commuters. It comes with a light-weight chassis which is sturdy in nature and rides on 16-inch wheels for smooth movement.

Thanks to swappable batteries, charging the scooter will be convenient for riders as they can be easily removed and charged anywhere. With multiple battery swapping stations across the country, riders can even replace the batteries of the scooter in just a few seconds. The offers a range of 80 kilometres per charge and can reach a top speed of 75 kmph.

While the company is yet to spill out details on the features of the scooter, these are said to be highly customizable and data-driven for the tech-savvy riders.

First Published Date: