EICMA 2023: Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric makes global debut alongside new Himalayan 452

Royal Enfield has pulled the wraps of its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Himalayan Electric, at EICMA 2023. The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric marks a new chapter in the company's future, taking its legacy and motorcycling electric and into a new dimension. The company has showcased a working prototype of the Himalayan Electric at EICMA, alongside the new Himalayan 452 that makes its global debut at the premier motorcycle show.