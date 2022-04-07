Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Earthtronev Launches Four Ev Charging Stations In Delhi Nrc

EarthtronEV launches four EV charging stations in Delhi-NRC

EarthtronEV has installed the first four EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR with 50 charging points each.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 07 Apr 2022, 04:22 PM
Representational image of a charging station for electric vehicles in Delhi NCR region. (HT_PRINT)

EarthtronEV recently announced that it has launched four new EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR. The EV infra start up has installed the first four EV charging stations on the highways connecting Delhi-NCR such as Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Haridwar. The company added that each of these stations comprise capacity of 50 charging points each.

(Also Read: Biden government holds electric vehicle meeting with Tesla's Musk and GM's Barra)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

“There are many EV stations in major cities, primarily for cabs and commercial vehicles as private EV owners usually charge at home. However, they shy away from intercity travel due to a lack of proper charging network on highways. We aim to bridge this gap by covering all major highways in Delhi NCR. Approvals for Delhi Agra Highway have already been received from the concerned authority. Others are in process for approvals," Ashish Deswal, Founder, EarthtronEV, said in a statement.

The company added that its new charging stations will be equipped with various facilities and offer a super-fast charging service electrifying highways and interconnecting tier-1, tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

(Also Read: India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari)

Meanwhile, electric vehicles sales is rocketing to new heights in India and in year 2021, the figures managed to triples to 14,800 units. For February 2022, the country saw electric passenger vehicles sales grow 296% to 2,352 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) report. 

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2022, 04:20 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicles electric cars electric car electric Vehicle EarthtronEV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS