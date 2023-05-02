Dubai Police adds new Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car to its fleet

Dubai Police is known for its eclectic collection of supercars and SUVs and the organisation has now added an Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car to its grand collection. The Audi RS e-tron GT wrapped in the white and green Dubai Police livery was shown for the first time recently at the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai. Much like the rest of its fleet, the RS e-tron GT will be used to patrol popular tourist destinations in the city, while becoming an attraction itself.

The Audi RS e-tron GT will be the first electric sports car in Dubai Police’s fleet. The car will carry a special “28" number plate signifying the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) that will be held in Dubai later this year. It also fits in well with this year’s Arabian Travel Market theme - sustainability.

The Audi RS e-tron GT packs a solid punch with its performance. The dual electric motors generate 637 bhp and 830 Nm of peak torque. The electric sports car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The all-electric offering packs an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that enables a range of about 501 km on a single charge.

Dubai Police’s supercar fleet attracts as much attention as the Burj Khalifa, especially on social media. From Aston Martins to Mercedes-AMG and everything in between, the white and green supercars are worth checking out. While the RS e-tron GT is the first electric sports car to join the fleet, it’s not the first completely electric car in the ranks. That distinction goes to the Hongqi E-HS9 electric SUV. The Chinese electric offering was added to the stable in October last year.

Some of the other notable names in Dubai Police’s collection include the Audi R8, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Vantage, Bugatti Veyron, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, BMW i8, Ferrari FF, McLaren MP4-12C, Lexus RC F, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes-AMG G63, and more. The department aims to switch about 25 per cent of its fleet to hybrid or electric by 2030.

