Dubai Police replaces its Lamborghini with first-ever electric car. Details

Dubai Police has an eclectic collection of patrol supercars that bring the department a lot of attention. From icons like the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG to the Aston Martin One-77, Dubai Police sure knows how to keep the crowds gathered. And it’s now keeping up with times and has inducted the department’s first-ever electric car. Dubai Police added the Hongqi E-HS9 electric SUV in October last year and interestingly, the new offering replaced an ageing Lamborghini in the fleet.

The Hongqi E-HS9 is the first electric SUV from China’s Hongqi brand. The all-electric offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5 seconds and it takes about six to eight hours to charge the EV from 0-100 per cent. The E-HS9 promises a range of 440 km on a single charge. The electric luxury SUV has been equipped with special equipment for patrolling duties. This includes a high-resolution camera, GPS, and a communication system. The vehicle was on display at the Intersec 2023 exhibition in Dubai earlier this month.

Also Read : Dubai Police to add 400 smart ‘Made-in-UAE’ Ghaith police vehicles to fleet

At the time of its induction, Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Dubai Police, said, “Dubai Police has always sought to add the most efficient, flexible and latest models of vehicles to its fleet to deal with various situations. These electric vehicles would improve traffic police performance and help achieve Dubai Police’s strategic objective of maintaining roads safety and security."

Dubai Police also showcased its new rescue vehicle with special equipment to aid faster rescue in case of accidents (Dubai Police)

In addition to the Hongqi E-HS9, Dubai Police also showcased its innovative rescue vehicle and Aviation Security Risks Analysis & Evaluation Centre. The purpose-built truck has been designed for challenging missions and car accidents, and comes equipped with a crane as well as other equipment for different terrain. There are different types of tools as well in order to facilitate quick and efficient rescue operations.

First Published Date: