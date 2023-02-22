HT Auto
Standing Up Through Sunroof? Dubai Police Issues Stern Warning

Standing up through sunroof? Dubai Police issues stern warning

Dubai Police took to its social media handle recently to share a video clip of a girl standing through the sunroof of a vehicle. Referring to the video, the police force highlighted the dangers of such acts, not just for the person in the said vehicle but fellow motorists as well. With sunroofs becoming more and more common in modern-day cars, people across the world are increasingly choosing to stick out their necks and half torsos which can be extremely dangerous.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 12:45 PM
Sunroofs often cover the entire length of the roof of a passenger vehicle. The aesthetics may be great but incorrect and illegal use provide a big danger.
Sunroofs of all sizes are now a common feature in modern-day cars. While it allows one to gaze at the sky and get a whiff of fresh air where available, it can also be a menace if someone chooses to stand through it. Dubai Police has warned it won't take kindly to such instances and its social media post is meant to act as a deterrent against such ideas. “Dubai Police warns against irresponsible behaviours such as (sic)," the message reads.

Dubai Police had further highlighted that such acts can invite a fine of up to AED 2,000 or approximately 45,000, apart from strike points off driver license and even the said vehicle being impounded for up to 60 days.

There are similar rules against such acts here in India as well but enforcement in most areas is woefully lacking. For a country that has one of the worst road safety records anywhere in the world, India needs to raise awareness on the dangers of sunroof standing and impose strict penalty on violators. This especially as the dangers from sudden braking or unfortunate collision can result in serious injuries and even fatalities. While advocates of road safety feel that sunroofs ought to be banned, car manufacturers are only too keen to oblige a consistently growing demand for the feature among potential vehicle buyers.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: Car crash Road accident Car accident Dubai Police
