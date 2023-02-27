Citroen eC3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices

French car manufacturer Citroen has launched its first electric car in India. The eC3 EV , which made its debut in the country at the beginning of this year, will come at a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen will offer the eC3 in four variant called Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack and Feel dual tone Vibe Pack. The price of the top-spec version is ₹12.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries for the eC3, which is an electric hatchback based on its ICE version called the C3, is expected to start within the next few days.

Citroen eC3 will take on the likes of Tata Tigor EV at its price point. The Tiago EV, which was earlier billed as its key rival, is much more affordable than the eC3. In fact, the price of the top-end Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car, tops out at ₹12 lakh.

Citroen eC3 EV comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and it claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge. The electric motor can churn out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph. The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

Citroen eC3 variants Price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Live 11.50 lakh Feel 12.13 lakh Feel Vibe Pack 12.28 lakh Feel dual tone Vibe Pack 12.43 lakh

As far as the design is concerned, the eC3 is not too different to look at when compared with the standard C3 model. It comes with 'e' badging on the car to distinguish itself as an electric car. The dimensions of the car remain the same as its ICE version.

The interior of the eC3 is also identical to the C3 version, barring a few small changes. It comes with a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, this infotainment system gets more than 35 connected car features. The manual gear lever has been replaced by drive selector switches in the EV.

