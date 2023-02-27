Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen eC3 EV launched in India, is more expensive than Tiago EV. Check prices

French car manufacturer Citroen has launched its first electric car in India. The eC3 EV, which made its debut in the country at the beginning of this year, will come at a starting price of 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen will offer the eC3 in four variant called Live, Feel, Feel Vibe Pack and Feel dual tone Vibe Pack. The price of the top-spec version is 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries for the eC3, which is an electric hatchback based on its ICE version called the C3, is expected to start within the next few days.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 14:42 PM
Citroen has launched eC3 in India at a starting price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It draws power from a 29.2 kWh battery and offers range of up to 320 kms on a single charge.

Citroen eC3 will take on the likes of Tata Tigor EV at its price point. The Tiago EV, which was earlier billed as its key rival, is much more affordable than the eC3. In fact, the price of the top-end Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car, tops out at 12 lakh.

Citroen eC3 EV comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and it claims to offer a range of 320 kms on a single charge. The electric motor can churn out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph. The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

Citroen eC3 variantsPrice (in ex-showroom)
Live11.50 lakh
Feel12.13 lakh
Feel Vibe Pack12.28 lakh
Feel dual tone Vibe Pack12.43 lakh

As far as the design is concerned, the eC3 is not too different to look at when compared with the standard C3 model. It comes with 'e' badging on the car to distinguish itself as an electric car. The dimensions of the car remain the same as its ICE version.

Watch: Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

The interior of the eC3 is also identical to the C3 version, barring a few small changes. It comes with a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, this infotainment system gets more than 35 connected car features. The manual gear lever has been replaced by drive selector switches in the EV.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen eC3 Electric vehicle Electric car
