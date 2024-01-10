CES 2024: Honda showcases two concept electric cars meant for 2026 debut

Honda has taken the stage of CES 2024 in Las Vegas to unveil its 'Honda 0 Series'. Under this project, the automaker showcased two concept EVs previewing future electric cars from the brand. While one of them is christened as ‘Saloon’, the other comes dubbed as 'Space-Hub'. The Japanese auto giant has said that the first electric car from its Honda 0 Series will be launched in 2026.

Honda claims that it aims the battery-powered and fuel-cell electric vehicles to make up all of its new car sales globally by 2040. The carmaker also claimed that the Honda 0 Series models will play crucial roles in that strategy.

Despite being the second biggest car manufacturer in Japan, Honda has been slow to step up electric vehicle sales lagging behind its competitors from Europe and the US. Now, with the Honda 0 Series, it aims to catch up with its global rivals in the shift to battery-propelled cars. The Honda 0 Series electric cars will be launched globally, but initially, they will be introduced in the North American market, claimed the automaker. However, the auto company has not shared details like pricing, how many EVs the brand will launch as part of the series and how many vehicles it seeks to sell.

In the first nine months of 2023, Honda sold about 11,000 battery electric vehicles globally, accounting for less than 0.5 per cent of the automaker's total global sales of about 2.8 million cars. The carmaker now aims to ramp up that effort, keeping focus on its previously announced plan of making 20 lakh electric globally every year by 2030 and introducing 30 electric cars by the end of this decade.

Key facts about Honda 0 Series

The Honda 0 Series is claimed to be based on a new approach called thin, light, and wise. The automaker also stated that the lineup will offer five core values. The auto company claims these values are - an artistic design that evokes resonance; ADAS for safety of peace and mind, a space for people made possible by the internet of things and connected technologies; the joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle, and outstanding electric efficiency performance.

With the Honda 0 Series, the automaker has also unveiled a new H logo that will make its way into the next-generation electric vehicles of the brand, including the 0 series. The first model from the Honda 0 Series lineup will launch globally in 2026, starting with North America, and then to Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

