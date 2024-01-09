Sony-Honda's Afeela EV inches closer to production, updated prototype showcased

Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture between the technology giant and the Japanese automaker has taken the stage of CES 2024 to unveil an updated prototype of the Afeela electric sedan. The latest prototype comes showcasing an updated design that closely previews the road-going model, hinting that the EV is inching closer to production. The car is expected to go on sale in 2026 .

Some of the significantly noticeable design changes include an updated front bumper and a protruding nose that houses a digital display. The digital display is flanked by sleek headlamps that reside beneath an illuminated strip. The updated prototype sports thicker pillars and traditional side mirrors. The rear bumper and taillights too are expected to come updated.

Besides the design changes, the sedan's dimensions too have been updated. The car has grown in size as it now measures 4,915 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, while it has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. This means the latest prototype comes 20 mm longer than the previous one. However, the width, height and wheelbase remain the same as before.

Moving inside the cabin, the car remains largely the same as the previous prototype. However, a revised centre console with a dual wireless smartphone charger is there. Other elements inside the cabin include a slightly revised steering wheel and a new rearview mirror.

Driven by a PS5 controller

At the CES 2024, an interesting feature was when the Afeela electric sedan was driven by a POS5 controller. While demonstrating the EV, Sony Honda Mobility Inc.'s CEO Yasuhide Mizuno came on stage to talk about the in-car software experience and started off by showing the car’s software-defined nature by driving the EV onto stage with a PS5 controller.

What's moving the car

Powering the Afeela electric sedan are two electric motors paired with an all-wheel drive system. This means the electric motors come fitted to the front and rear axles and channel power to all four wheels. Each of these electric motors can produce 241 bhp peak power, which means the car should churn out a combined output of up to 482 bhp. Providing juice to the electric motors is a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Sony Honda Mobility has not revealed much details about the powertrain of the Afeela sedan but has confirmed the EV will have a 150 kW DC fast charger as well as an 11 kW Level 2 charging capacity.

