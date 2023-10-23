Can electric cycles help manage type 2 diabetes? New study has this to say

Regular physical activity can be enormously beneficial for those with type 2 diabetes but how can you turn regimented and routine-based exercise into something that is fun? Why, electric cycles of course.

A recent study conducted by the University of Bristol found that pedalling on an electric cycle can offer moderate-intensity level of exercising which can be helpful for those looking to manage type 2 diabetes while still not becoming excruciatingly exhausting. The study largely assumes that many with type 2 diabetes may be rather reluctant to take part in exercise routines and as such, the option of an electric cycle can be great.

Electric cycles are basically cycles that come fitted with a battery and a motor. Such cycles can be used as any other conventional cycle, that is with muscle power to pedal forward. But if and when required, the battery can also power the motor for assisted pedalling, making it easier to perform cardiovascular exercises.

The University of Bristol study seeks to highlight that an electric cycle can potentially motivate people much more than a regular cycle. “Physical activity is a key component in the management of type 2 diabetes. However, this population have low rates of physical activity engagement," the study states. "Electrically assisted cycling has been identified as a means through which to increase physical activity by incorporating activity into daily life, while overcoming some of the barriers to conventional cycling."

A small group of people with type 2 diabetes were part of the study, although the exact number of these participants is not known. During the course of the study, it was found that those who were given an electric cycle were more keen to make use of these than those with conventional cycles. “Engaging in e-cycling was perceived as an easier way of managing their diabetes than diet or other types of exercise, largely due to the enjoyment of riding," the study revealed.

Electric cycles also help people who may otherwise have joint and muscle-related issues. The pedal assist feature allows for easier movement for those who may have compromised immunity. This also tends to allow for comparatively longer rides that, in turn, offer the same amount of physical benefit.

