HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Sees India As A Strategic Hub, Says An Official

BYD sees India as a strategic hub, says an official

BYD aims to further penetrate the Indian market with its EV offerings.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 06:36 PM
BYD India launched electric MPV E6 priced at ₹29.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
BYD India launched electric MPV E6 priced at ₹29.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
BYD sees India as a strategic hub, says an official
BYD India launched electric MPV E6 priced at ₹29.6 lakh (ex-showroom).
BYD India launched electric MPV E6 priced at ₹29.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

India has become a strategic hub for BYD to serve the South Asian market, claims an official of the automaker. The Warren Buffet backed new-energy vehicle manufacturer has been present in India for 15 years and has made a cumulative investment of more than $150 million in the country so far.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It has also set up two manufacturing plants here as well.

(Also read: BYD e6 electric MPV road test review: Big on space, comfort and ride)

Speaking about the company's India operations, Ketsu Zhang, executive director, BYD India said that the automaker has witnessed multiple milestones in India and it is a part of the country's electric revolution. "India has become a strategic hub for us to service the South Asian market," he said in an official statement. He also said that the auto company is currently looking forward to bringing other good practices and innovations to India and having fruitful partnerships for many decades to come.

BYD India recently launched its first all-electric MPV in India. Christened at BYD E6, this electric MPV is one of the few electric cars currently available in the country. The automaker claims that the E6 electric MPV aims at revolutionising the business to business (BtoB) segment.

The BYD E6 MPV comes equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade battery that offers up to 520 km range on a single charge. This makes BYD E6 the only Indian electric MPV with such a running range.

The automaker claims that its Blade electric vehicle battery has been appreciated worldwide and it has set new benchmarks in terms of safety. The carmaker also claims that the Blade battery is the only EV battery that successfully passed the nail penetration test, which is considered the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 06:36 PM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD E6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Chip crisis might see a second wave due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Details here
Chip crisis might see a second wave due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Details here
Sales of EVs triple in India in 2021, electric mobility picks up momentum
Sales of EVs triple in India in 2021, electric mobility picks up momentum
Nissan uses Ariya EV's e-4ORCE technology to deliver a bowl of ramen
Nissan uses Ariya EV's e-4ORCE technology to deliver a bowl of ramen
2022 BMW 8-Series, M8 debut with a host of updates: Details here
2022 BMW 8-Series, M8 debut with a host of updates: Details here
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city