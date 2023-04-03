HT Auto
BYD reveals Seagull compact electric hatchback with 400-km range

BYD reveals Seagull compact electric hatchback with 400-km range

China-based electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has revealed its new compact electric hatchback Seagull. The EV maker has released the first official images of the Seagull which will be sold in China, Europe, Israel, Thailand and New Zealand. Meant to be offered as an affordable EV, the BYD Seagull EV will be officially unveiled on April 18 during the Shanghai Auto Show. BYD, which is the second largest electric car maker in the world after Tesla, sells EVs like Atto3 SUV and e6 electric MPV in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2023, 15:19 PM
BYD Seagull is a compact electric hatchback which measures slightly longer than Tata Tiago EV.
Based on the carmaker’s e-Platform 3.0, the BYD Seagull EV stands marginally longer than the Tata Tiago EV. It is a four-door four-seater EV which measures 3,780 mm in length, 1715 mm in width and 1540 mm in height.

As far as design is concerned, the BYD Seagull appears sporty with LED headlights, a large trapezoidal air intake in the lower part of the front bumper and a spoiler on the boot lid. BYD has not yet revealed the look of the cabin. However, it is expected to come with a digital instrument panel and a large touchscreen for infotainment purposes.

BYD Seagull electric car will come equipped with an LFP battery and will be offered with two choices of battery sizes. There will be a smaller 30 kWh unit along with a larger 38 kWh unit. According to reports, the Seagull could be the first EV which will be offered with a sodium-ion battery as well. Full details are expected closer to the official unveiling of the EV.

The variant with the large battery will come with a range of 405 kms on a single charge according to the Chinese driving cycle CLTC. The variant with the smaller battery has a CLTC range of 305 kms.

The electric hatchback will be powered by two choices of electric motor. It will be offered with a 74 hp unit as well as a 94 hp electric motor. The Seagull EV will come with a top speed of 130 kmph.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2023, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Electric vehicle Electric car EV
