Bounce Share and Howdyy join hands to deploy 10,000 electric scooters 

Over 10,000 electric scooters by Bounce Share in partnership with Howdyy will be deployed across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 04:18 PM
Bounce Infinity EV was launched in India a few months back. 
Bounce Share, the EV rental arm of Bounce, has announced its collaboration with Howdyy an Indian EV-led logistics startup. Both the firms have joined forces to deploy over 10,000 electric scooters in the next two years. The joint venture aims to electrify the last mile delivery space in the country. 

The JV aims to deploy over 10,000 battery-powered scooters across major Indian cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad. 

(Also Read: Bounce Infinity partners with BattRE to provide battery swapping network)

Speaking on this partnership, Aashirwad Deshmukkh, Founder and CEO of Howdyy, said “We are thrilled to partner with Bounce for this strategic collaboration. Their esteemed market presence will help us in covering the last-mile delivery space in at least five cities. Faith in us by companies like Bounce helps us go a long way by carving the right niche in the Indian logistics industry. We look forward to more such tie-ups in the near future."

(Also Read: Bounce Infinity ties up with BPCL, to offer EV battery swaps at petrol pumps)

The company said that all the electric scooters will feature battery swapping technology. And all the swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that can be easily swapped with their near-empty batteries in under a few minutes. “With fuel prices rising and increase in carbon emission, it is high time for the logistics industry in India to focus on contributing to sustainable mobility. Our partnership with Howdyy is one step forward to making the planet greener and cleaner by providing smart sustainable mobility solutions to delivery personnel," said Anil G, Co-Founder and COO, Bounce.

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 04:06 PM IST
TAGS: Bounce Bounce EV Bounce Share Howdyy
