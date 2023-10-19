Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore

BMW India has introduced the new i7 M70 xDrive luxury sedan in the country, its most powerful electric model to date. The new BMW i7 M70 xDrive is priced at 2.50 crore (ex-showroom, India) and will compete with the Mercedes-AMG EQS electric luxury saloon in the same space. The first-ever i7 M70 builds on the i7 electric saloon already on sale in India and gets the M treatment, packing more power from its electric motor along with several aesthetic upgrades.

Updated on: 19 Oct 2023, 13:23 PM
The BMW i7 M70 xDrive made its global debut earlier this year and arrives as the most powerful electric offering from the automaker to date

