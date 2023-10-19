BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW India has introduced the new i7 M70 xDrive luxury sedan in the country, its most powerful electric model to date. The new BMW i7 M70 xDrive is priced at ₹2.50 crore (ex-showroom, India) and will compete with the Mercedes-AMG EQS electric luxury saloon in the same space. The first-ever i7 M70 builds on the i7 electric saloon already on sale in India and gets the M treatment, packing more power from its electric motor along with several aesthetic upgrades.