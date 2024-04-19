Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW i4 facelift to be revealed at Auto China 2024. India launch likely in 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Apr 2024, 14:30 PM
  • The BMW i4 facelift will arrive with major upgrades making it more competitive than before in styling and equipment levels.
BMW is hosting a Group Night on the eve of Auto China 2024 and will unveil the new i4 and all-new MINI Aceman for the world

The BMW Group has announced it will be hosting a gala night on the eve of the Beijing Motor Show or Auto China 2024 and will reveal the 2025 i4 facelift and the all-new MINI Aceman at the event. Both electric models are scheduled for a public debut at the auto show and will subsequently make it to different markets globally later in the year. The BMW i4 facelift will arrive with major upgrades making it more competitive than before in styling and equipment levels.

The 2025 BMW i4 is expected to get key updates borrowing cues from the new BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible revealed in January this year. The electric luxury sedan is expected to get revised front styling with new LED DRLs, reworked headlamps and a redesigned grille. The rear is expected to get tweaked bumpers and laser taillights for a stunning look. The laser taillights were first showcased on the BMW M4 CSL by the automaker.

Also Read : Early failure may be powering BMW ahead of its rivals in the electric car game

The 2025 BMW i4 will get tweaks to the aesthetics but is also expected to get improvements to the battery, motor, charging times and more

Furthermore, the BMW i4 will come with a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and a new touchscreen infotainment system and will run the new iDrive 8.5 user interface. The German automaker is also expected to tweak the dashboard layout and rejig the feature list on the model while expecting to see more use of sustainable materials.

BMW could announce major updates to the battery technology and motor powering the 2025 i4. The electric sedan is available in multiple iterations and could get a boost in performance, safety, and range in the latest iteration. Notably, the BMW i4 iDrive 40 sold in India offers a good balance between performance and range with the electric motors packing 335 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 kmph coming up in 5.7 seconds. The automaker claims a range of 590 km on a single charge.

These numbers will likely be changed on the updated version when it arrives. The BMW i4 facelift is expected to land on Indian shores sometime next year and will have the BYD Seal EV for company in the segment. The latter promises some stellar performance numbers of its own. Meanwhile, the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge also fall in the same price bracket but are electric SUVs. The current BMW i4 retails for 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Also Read : BMW iX xDrive 50 review: The all-rounder that your garage deserves

More details on the BMW i4 and the new MINI Aceman will be revealed at Auto China on April 24. The Bavarian-based auto giant could also make some key announcements regarding its electrification plans and product upgrades at the motor show.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2024, 14:30 PM IST
TAGS: EV6 i4 BMW i4 2025 BMW i4 BMW i4 Facelift BMW 4 Series BMW China BMW India Auto China 2024 Beijing Motor Show
