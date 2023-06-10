This Mercedes-Benz G 400d is made specifically for India: Check out what's special

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 10, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has launched G 400d ‘Adventure Edition’ and G 400d ‘AMG Line’ in the Indian market.

The Adevnture Edition is specifically made for India

It comes in four exclusive colours

It also gets roof rack, spare wheel holder, logo projector, and steering wheel finished in Napa leather

It is powered by OM656 diesel engine. It puts out 330 hp and 700 Nm

The AMG line is the performance oriented variant

It gets  a sliding sunroof, 64 colour ambient lighting, widescreen cockpit and Burmester surround sound system

Mercedes used sustainable materials during the manufacturing process of the SUV
