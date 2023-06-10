This Mercedes-Benz G 400d is made specifically for India: Check out what's special

Mercedes-Benz has launched G 400d ‘Adventure Edition’ and G 400d ‘AMG Line’ in the Indian market.
The Adevnture Edition is specifically made for India
It comes in four exclusive colours
It also gets roof rack, spare wheel holder, logo projector, and steering wheel finished in Napa leather
It is powered by OM656 diesel engine. It puts out 330 hp and 700 Nm
The AMG line is the performance oriented variant
It gets a sliding sunroof, 64 colour ambient lighting, widescreen cockpit and Burmester surround sound system
Mercedes used sustainable materials during the manufacturing process of the SUV