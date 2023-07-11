Big character over big bucks: Rolls-Royce to screen buyers for its Spectre EV

Having millions and millions in the bank account won't alone guarantee that one can drive home a super-exclusive Rolls-Royce Spectre sedan. The makers of some of the most exclusive and costliest cars in the world is now preparing to blacklist customers who buy the Spectre and then resell it for a profit.

Touted as the world's first ‘ultra-luxury electric super coupe’, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is in a league of its very own. Even though every single Rolls-Royce model is a statement of affluence and indulgence, the first-ever all-electric Rolls-Royce is being sought by the wealthiest of the world's population but not everyone is looking at it as a prized possession in their own garage.

Production of the Rolls-Royce Spectre will be in extremely limited numbers and therefore, not every individual rolling in money would be able to drive home in one. With all indications that some may look to resell their purchases at a higher premium than the initial purchase cost, the company has decided to blacklist any such customer who opts to flip their buys. “I can tell you we are really sanitizing the need to prove who you are, what you want to do with the car – you need to qualify for a car and then you might get a slot for an order," said Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. He was speaking to members of the media at an event in California.

Muller-Otvos made it amply clear that if someone who is ‘selected’ for a Spectre purchase then resells the vehicle, he or she would be barred from making another purchase ever again.

It may seem rather stern that despite paying nearly half a million dollars for the Rolls-Royce Spectre, a customer is being warned to not resell it. But as things go with the super-luxury British brand, the field of play is at an extremely elevated level.

Watch: Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is an exercise in absolute opulence and while its zero-emission credentials alone ought to stand out, there are other gleaming highlights that make it stand several leagues above any of its siblings. With a dual-motor electric powertrain, the Spectre offers 577hp and 900 Nm of torque, the EV fires from 0 to 100 kmph in around 4.2 seconds. But sprinting is not what it is likely to do very frequently and can do a marathon per-charge run of up to 455 kms.

Spectre is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated stars.

The Spectre gets suicide doors - doors that are hinged on the rear rather than front, split head light set up, vertical tail ligths, large sweeping roofline and more. In the cabin, this particular Rolls-Royce takes things several notches higher still with ultra plush seats, premium upholstery and a plethora of customisation options.

