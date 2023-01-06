HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air

British-origin MG Motor has confirmed that it will showcase at least two electric vehicles from its global fleet at the Auto Expo 2023 starting next week. After teasing the MG4 electric crossover, the carmaker has also teased the MG5 electric SUV which will be showcased along with other vehicles at the biennial auto exhibition to be held at Greater Noida Expo Mart from January 13 to 18. MG Motor is also expected to showcase their three-door Air EV at the show as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
06 Jan 2023, 12:09 PM
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
The MG5 EV is a five-door five seater electric SUV, also known as station wagon or estate in global markets. First launched in China back in 2017, MG5 EV received a facelift in March last year. It is currently sold in European markets. In terms of its size, the MG5 stands 4,600 mm long, 1,818 mm wide, 1,543 mm tall and offers 2,659 mm of wheelbase, promising plenty of room inside. It is evident in the large boot space which can offer up to 1,367 litres of luggage space.

Globally, MG Motor offers the MG5 with two set of battery packs. The smaller 50.3 kWh lithium-ion unit comes with a claimed range of up to 320 kms ojn a single charge. The bigger 61.1 kWh battery pack promises a range of up to 400 kms without the need to recharge. MG Motor offers a 11 kW AC charger with the EV. However, if one uses a DC fast charger, the MG5 can recharge from five per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

MG5 is offered in two broad trims - Short Range and Long Range - depending on the size of the battery. The Short Range MG5 can generate up to 177 PS of maximum power and 280 Nm of peak torque. The Long Range version has a power output of up to 156 PS while the torque figure remains the same. The MG5 can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds and comes with a top speed of 185 kmph.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: MG5 MG Motor Electric vehicle Auto Expo 2023
