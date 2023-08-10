Copyright © HT Media Limited
Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open

Audi India has announced that they have opened bookings for the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron. The electric SUVs will be officially launched on 18th August and the booking amount has been set to 5 lakh. The main rival to Audi's electric SUVs is the Jaguar I-Pace and BMW iX.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 10 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM
The Audi Q8 e-tron is an electric SUV whereas the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is the coupe SUV version.
First Published Date: 10 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST
