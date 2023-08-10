Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Audi India has announced that they have opened bookings for the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron. The electric SUVs will be officially launched on 18th August and the booking amount has been set to ₹5 lakh. The main rival to Audi's electric SUVs is the Jaguar I-Pace and BMW iX.