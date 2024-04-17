Audi E-Tron GT set for upgrade: Enhanced performance and tech incoming

Among electric vehicles (EV) enthusiasts, performance-oriented models have been gaining particular attention, blending eco-friendliness with thrilling driving experiences. Leading this trend is Audi with its e-tron GT, a stunning electric grand tourer that has captivated drivers since its debut in 2021.

The Audi e-tron GT is set to receive a mid-life update with enhancements in performance and technology. The facelifted model, previewed by a prototype, features mild exterior tweaks and is expected to offer more powerful electric motors and faster charging capabilities.

Following in the footsteps of its sibling, the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron GT is set to receive a mid-lifecycle update. This refresh promises several enhancements, both in terms of performance and technology. Recently, Audi offered a glimpse of what's to come with a prototype showcasing some mild exterior tweaks.

The prototype of the Audi e-tron GT, revealed in official photos, showcases a design that is instantly recognizable yet subtly updated. The front bumper features revised intakes and a slightly different grille cover, while the rear sports a redesigned diffuser. Additionally, the model rides on a new set of aero-optimised alloy wheels, finished in black.

Powerful electric motors and faster charging

One of the most anticipated upgrades to the Audi e-tron GT is the inclusion of more powerful electric motors, similar to those found in the updated Porsche Taycan. This upgrade is expected to enhance the performance capabilities of the e-tron GT, providing drivers with an exhilarating driving experience. Moreover, Audi is expected to improve the charging capabilities of the e-tron GT, offering a faster charging rate of up to 320 kWh compared to the current 270 kWh.

The facelifted Audi e-tron GT lineup will also introduce a new flagship trim, the RS Performance, which is set to surpass the outgoing RS e-tron GT in terms of power output. While specific details are yet to be revealed, the RS Performance is expected to offer a power output between the 637 bhp of the outgoing RS e-tron GT and the 939 bhp of the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Enhanced active suspension system

Audi is also set to introduce a new active suspension system with hydraulic actuators, similar to the Porsche Active Ride. This system will provide the e-tron GT with improved comfort and driving dynamics, offering drivers a wider range of adjustment capabilities. According to Jaan Mattes Reiling, Technical Project Manager of the Audi e-tron GT, the improved suspension system introduces new adjustment capabilities for the driver, hinting at a more customizable driving experience.

While Audi has not provided a specific debut date for the updated e-tron GT family, it is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks or months.

