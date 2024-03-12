Ather to reveal Halo smart accessory on April 6 alongside Rizta. What is it

Ather Energy has teased a new smart accessory called Halo, which will be unveiled on April 6 at the Ather Community Day. The EV startup's CEO Tarun Mehta has teased the image of the upcoming smart accessory on his X (Previously Twitter) social media account. While the teaser image doesn't reveal much about the accessory except its name, it seems to have a premium visual appearance.

Mehta said in his X post that Halo is a top-secret accessory that will be revealed at Ather Community Day 2024 on April 6. He also wrote that Ather electric scooter owners who will be joining the event on the ground may stand a chance to win one of these accessories.

The Ather Halo could be a smart helmet with features like Bluetooth connectivity and a heads-up display. With such features, the helmet could be connected to the user's smartphone and show navigation directions and other information like the speed, battery charge level etc. However, the EV startup kept the details secret. Whatever Ather Halo is, the look in the teaser hints that it won't be a cheap one.

Meanwhile, Ather Energy is also set to reveal its next electric scooter Rizta, which will come as a budget-friendly family-focused commuter. The OEM has already teased the Rizta electric scooter on social media platforms on a number of occasions, highlighting the size of the scooter's seat. However, the complete design of the Rizta remains a mystery. Expect it to be built on a new platform and there would be a new electric motor and battery pack as well.

During the Ather Community Day 2024, the EV manufacturer is also slated to launch its most comprehensive OTA software update Atherstack 6. Expect it to come offering new features and an updated smartphone app.

