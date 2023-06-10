This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will surely grab attention

Neev Motorcycles modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to a scrambler
It gets several cosmetic changes and some mechanical changes.
The handlebar and the triple tree is CNC cut.
The front braking hardware has been upgraded to a four-piston caliper whereas the rear assembly stays the same.
There ia a new after-market exhaust system.
The motorcycle is equipped with USD forks in the front.
The engine and the headers are now finished in gloss black colour scheme
The shop has fitted alloy wheels with wheel covers to the motorcycle.
The new wheels are wrapped in 170-60 R17 tubeless tyres in the front and the rear
A few after-market accessories such as LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, exhaust mufflers, grips, mirrors and a tyre hugger are also fitted.