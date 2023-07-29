Ather Energy's Ather Grid charging network to grow-up substantially: Details

Ather Energy has announced that have partnered up with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to further strengthen and expand the Ather Grid which is their charging network. It is important to note that the Ather Grid is already the largest two-wheeler fast-charging network in India. Through this collaboration, Ather Energy will gain access to 21,000 fuel stations of BPCL across India.

Ather Energy already has more than 1,400 fast chargers located across 100 cities. The company plans to scale up to over 100 fast chargers at BPCL locations across India by the end of the year. Ather has already successfully installed four fast chargers at various locations in Delhi NCR. Users can locate these fast chargers through the Ather App, which offers real-time information on charger availability.

Commenting on this partnership, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer,Ather Energy, said, “Since inception, Ather Energy has focused on building a robust and extensive charging infrastructure, which is critical to accelerating EV adoption in the country. Our partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), India's leading oil and gas company, builds the momentum even further to create a widespread, nationwide fast-charging network. This collaboration will enable us to leverage BPCL's 21000 fuel stations, bringing Ather Grid closer to our customers across the country. As EV adoption continues to grow, we believe strategic alliances like these play a crucial role in making charging infrastructure more accessible."

As of now, Ather is working on launching the 450S electric scooter in the Indian market. It will be the most affordable product in the manufacturer's lineup and will launch on the 3rd of August. The pre-bookings for the Ather 450S are open for a token amount of ₹2,500 and it is fully refundable. Ather will price the 450S at ₹1.30 lakh ex-showroom, introductory.

The scooter will have a claimed riding range of 115 km on a single charge and a top speed of 90 kmph. It will come with an LCD screen with a simpler and coloured segment display.

