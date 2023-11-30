Ather Energy teases new 450 Apex, its fastest electric scooter

Ather Energy’s co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta has dropped a new video on his social media unveiling a new name ‘450 Apex’. No prizes for guessing because this will be the top-of-the-line electric scooter from Ather with the promise of being the fastest offering from the manufacturer. The new Ather 450 Apex is expected to pack new hardware and significant software upgrades in order to achieve better performance.

The teaser video shows customers testing out the camouflaged Ather 450 Apex at the company’s 10th anniversary event recently. While the video hints at little on the specifications expect changes to low-end acceleration and possibly a higher top speed. It’s unclear how much of an effect will this have on the battery life and range of the e-scooter.

At present, the Ather 450X is the company’s fastest offering and boasts a top speed of 90 kmph with 0-40 kmph coming up in 3.3 seconds. These numbers are in the ‘Warp’ riding mode, specifically designed to give the torque boost when you want to ride fast. It’ll be interesting if the upcoming Ather 450 Apex gets a new riding mode, giving the model a unique touch. We also expect to see the electric scooter hold on to the acceleration time for longer.

The Ather 450X competes against the Ola S1 Pro in the segment, which boasts a much higher top speed of 120 kmph. Ather could meet the same or even exceed it. We also expect to see new graphics for the digital instrument console specific to the Apex variant, while improvements in charging time will also be a big welcome.

The upcoming Ather 450 Apex is expected to arrive in a few weeks from now, while sales are likely to begin in early 2024. More details will be available in the coming days. Ather Energy is also working on a new electric scooter targeted at family buyers that is also expected to arrive sometime next year. The new offering is expected to be more affordable and will take on the 110-125 cc segment scooters, promising better storage and more versatility.

