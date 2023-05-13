Ather 450X four feature updates via the Ather app. Here’s what’s new

Ather Energy has announced a host of new feature updates on the Ather app bringing more convenience to customers. The new set of features will be initially available to Beta users, the company said in a tweet. It offers access to more information about the 450X on the customer’s smartphone. The features will roll out to all customers in a few weeks. Here’s a look at what’s new on the Ather app.

As part of the latest update, customers can now find it easier to track the service history of their 450X electric scooter on the app. The app will also be capable of showing the service status with a few clicks in real time. You can also check the service costs and invoices on the app itself.

Furthermore, the Ather app now provides even better rider statistics and ride insights. The app will prioritise the owner’s last week of riding and show data as distance travelled, fuel saved, top speed and more. The information is now available directly on the home screen. The app also makes navigation more straightforward with the option to save frequent addresses. It will also offer office or home navigation suggestions in the morning and evening respectively.

Lastly, Ather customers can manage neighbourhood charging via the new Charge tab on the app. The tab will also provide access to the Ather public chargers near you. More recently, the company announced plans to introduce an auto-reply feature that would make it easier for riders to decline calls and send an automated reply without the need to stop and take the phone out of their pocket.

The Ather 450X does not get any mechanical changes and the electric scooter continues with the same hardware. The electric offering recently received a price revision with the range now starting at ₹98,079 for the standard version, and going up to ₹1.28 lakh for the Pro Pack (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Ather also trademarked the 450S name recently, hinting at a new entry offering set to join the lineup soon.

