Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar's take on Pininfarina Battista. Check here

Sachin Tendulkar is well known for his avid enthusiasm for sports and racing cars. The Master Blaster was seen at the Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix on February 11, along with many other stars and celebrities, and there the ace cricketer was also seen taking a Pininfarina Battista pure electric hypercar for a spin. Sachin lauded the car for its extremely powerful high-performance capability and onboard technologies. The Hyderabad Formula E GP marked the India debut of the Pininfarina Battista, which was showcased at the event along with Mahindra's other pure electric vehicle offerings.

He said that the Pininfarina Battista is the perfect answer to the question. “Are EVs the future?" After taking the hypercar for a spin, Sachin said it was like defying time and landing in the future. He also lauded Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and his team for developing such a cutting-edge, world-class car. For information, Pininfarina is owned by Mahindra Group. “The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for “Are EVs the future?". It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future! A wonderful achievement by @anandmahindra & his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world class automobiles," wrote Sachin in a tweet.

Also Read : Hyderabad e-Prix: Formula E announces new junior racing series; debut in 2024

Anand Mahindra replied to Sachin by saying this is a brilliant tagline for the Pininfarina Battista. He also said this makes the car a master blaster on wheels. “You just gave us a brilliant tagline for the #Battista Sachin. A car that ‘defies time & lands you in the future!’ Wah! That makes it a Master Blaster on wheels. And what a pleasure to have you with us today," Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

Besides Sachin Tendulkar, several other Indian cricketers were seen at the event, including Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Apart from that, film personalities, including Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan too, were present at the event.

First Published Date: