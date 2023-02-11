HT Auto
Hyderabad E Prix: Formula E Announces New Junior Racing Series; Debut In 2024

Hyderabad e-Prix: Formula E announces new junior racing series; debut in 2024

Organisers of the 2023 Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix have announced the new electric racing series - ACE Championship - a new two-step electric support racing series, which will debut in 2024. The new four-wheel electric racing series was unveiled on the sidelines of the Hyderabad e-Prix and aims to provide more opportunities for budding drivers in motorsport, especially in markets with minimal motorsport awareness.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 21:12 PM
ACE Championship will be using the Formula E Gen 2 car for the feeder racing series
The project is being led by former Mahindra Racing CEO Dilbagh Gill as well as the founder of the ACE Group. The ACE Championship will be divided into two levels - the Championship and the entry-level Challenger Series - both of which will be using the same electric single-seater cars. The championship will be a feeder platform for drivers and engineering talent to move into other series.

Dilbagh Gill, Founder and CEO of ACE Championship, said, “The ACE Championship is about innovation in motorsport and about the opportunity. We are looking at the ACE Championship to provide representation to people who are interested in driving, and engineers, around the world who have not had the opportunity to date and give them a chance to level up. The bedrock of ACE Championship is to provide technology, opportunity and a platform to excel. This is going to be the first championship in the world where one single race car can compete in two different championships – each team can have two different drivers in the ACE Championship and ACE Challenger series, driving the same car, but with two different power levels. We are providing a pathway for our drivers in the ACE Championship, at a low cost, but with high performance. ACE Championship is going to be focused around the three ‘Ds’ – we are going to be daring, we are going to be different and we are going to be digital."

Dilbagh Gill - Founder and CEO of ACE Championship with the electric single-seater race car
Images reveal the Gen 2 Formula E car being used by the upcoming support series and ACE Championship did say the evolved vehicle will be similar in performance to the Gen2 Formula E car. The organisers did say that the series will aid in talent development and provide “an affordable entry into racing for young drivers."

Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of Greenko and the ACE Group, said: “The ACE Group is proud to be supporting this groundbreaking and paradigm-shifting new ACE Championship. We believe in innovation that makes a positive difference to society. There is a lot of synergy with the technologies being developed within the other ACE Group Companies that would be shared and assimilated to make this a true ‘Road to Race’ and ‘Race to Road’ programme. I am so happy this is being revealed at the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.

The ACE Championship will be divided into two series - Championship and Challenger
Alejandro Agag, Formula E Founder and Chairman, said:“To create opportunities for young drivers to enter motorsport via the ‘electric avenue’ is crucial and was missing until now. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the pinnacle in electric motorsport, but to have categories which can facilitate younger drivers coming through is crucial and that’s why the ACE Championship is very important. The difference between this and other championships is that there is no other electric junior racing series. This is why the ACE Championship initiative is so interesting. Having more competitions in countries around the world where there is not as much access to and representation in motorsport is key to success. To create this championship in India is a great idea and certainly fills a gap, in a huge market for the automotive industry. The ACE Championship has all the elements to develop extremely well, with all of the right partners and technology, as well as the people leading it."

The ACE Championship will work as a platform for development and technology, which will help fast-track manufacturing and production opportunities in the auto sector. The series will be in a regional format and on regional circuits across continents further bringing more awareness to Formula E on a grassroots level. ACE Championship also stated that several existing teams have shown interest in joining the series.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 21:11 PM IST
TAGS: Formula E motorsport ACE Championship feeder series
