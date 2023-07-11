Ampere electric scooters cross two lakh sales milestone. Know more

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, the owner of the Ampere electric scooter brand, on Tuesday, claimed that its Ampere electric scooters have sold more than two lakh units. The company claimed that the milestone was achieved in the first quarter of the current financial year. Interestingly, the last one lakh units of Ampere electric scooters have been sold between April 2023 and July 2024, as the company has claimed in the release.

The company has attributed its sales success to its diverse range of products and pan-India dealership network, spanning across Tier 1 to Tier 4 markets. Also, the company has claimed that it will continue investing in research and development to strengthen its product portfolio further and broaden its market reach.

Speaking on this sales milestone, Sanjay Behl, CEO and executive director of GEMPL said, that Ampere has solidified its position as a leading electric scooter brand in India. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to product excellence, customer engagement, and a strong sales network. As pioneers in the Indian EV industry, we remain committed to innovation and maintaining our role as industry leaders. Greaves Electric Mobility will introduce several exciting retail and finance schemes to commemorate this significant milestone in our quest to "Make Har Gully Electric" in India. We extend our gratitude to our valued customers and dealers for their unwavering support on our transformative journey towards a sustainable future," he further added.

Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX. The Primus is the latest model from the EV company, which was introduced to the market earlier this year after unveiling at the Auto Expo 2023 in February. All three Ampere electric scooters come as high-speed models.

