Home Electric Vehicles Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know

Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know

Jaunty Plus electric scooter will be available in dealerships from 15th February.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 01:39 PM
The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.

AMO Electric Bikes has launched its new electric scooter Jaunty Plus. Priced at 110,460 (ex-showroom), the new electric scooter comes promising more than 120 km cruising range on a single charge. Scheduled to go on sale from February 15 this year through the company's 140 dealerships across India, Jaunty Plus is expected to boost the country's bulging electric scooter market.

(Also Read: AMO Electric launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for 1.10 lakh)

Before the Jaunty Plus electric scooter hits showroom across India, here are some key facts about this new EV.

Pricing

Amo Electric has priced the Jaunty Plus at 110,460 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter comes priced competitively against rivals like Ola Electric S1 and other e-scooters in the country. The scooter will be available in dealerships across India from 15th February 2022.

Design

The Jaunty Plus is based on the EV manufacturer's Jaunty electric scooter. It gets a conventional scooter like design. The headlamp with integrated sharp-looking LED daytime running light is positioned at the centre of the front cowl. The handbag integrates LED turn indicator lights adding more style.

There is a front storage space, while the digital instrument cluster displays various information about the electric scooter. At the back, it gets LED taillight and a thick black grab rail for the convenience of pillion rider. The EV maker claims that this scooter is based on a strong chassis.

Colours

Jaunty Plus electric scooter will be available in five different colour options. These include Red-Black, Grey-Black, Blue-Black, White-Black, and Yellow-Black.

Features

The Jaunty Plus electric scooter gets features such as cruise control, an electronic assisted braking system (e-ABS), an anti-theft alarm, side stand indicator, central locking, engine kill switch. Also, it comes with a USB charging port.

Powertrain

Jaunty Plus electric scooter is claimed to get power from a portable 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery pack combined with a high-performance motor. The battery enables this electric scooter to run more than 120 km range on a single charge, claims the EV brand. Also, the battery gets DC fast charging technology allowing a full charge in four hours.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 01:38 PM IST
TAGS: Amo Mobility Jaunty Plus Jaunty electric scooter electric vehicle ev electric mobility
