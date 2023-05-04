HT Auto
Upcoming e-Sprinto Amery electric scooter teased, promises 140 km of range

Indian electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto has dropped the teaser for its upcoming Amery high-speed electric scooter. The e-Sprinto Amery electric scooter is said to have been designed for urban commuting and will be able to cover a range of 140 km on a single charge. The launch is scheduled to take place within a month and is targeted at riders between the ages of 20 and 35 years.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2023, 14:51 PM
The e-Sprinto Amery electric scooter will go on sale within a month from now
The e-Sprinto Amery electric scooter will have a top speed of 65 kmph and a carrying capacity of 150 kg. The e-scooter will take on offerings from Okinawa, Okaya, Ampere and the like. The company says its upcoming scooter is compliant with the government’s FAME II policy. The Amery e-scooter will be only available for bookings at e-Sprinto’s authorised dealerships across the country. There won’t be online bookings for the offering. Prices will be announced on the launch day.

Also Read : Electric two-wheeler start-up e-Sprinto to bring 4 high-speed electric scooters in 2023

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director – e-Sprinto, said, “At e-Sprinto, we take great pride in our commitment to quality and innovation, and Amery electric scooter is a testament to that. As the urban landscape continues to evolve and demand for sustainable transportation solutions surges, Amery is particularly designed to cater for the requirements of city riders. Our team of engineers and designers have poured their expertise and passion into developing this product and we are sure it will not only meet but surpass the expectations of urban commuters. With its sleek design, impressive speed and performance, and top-of-the-line safety features, Amery is sure to make heads turn and hearts race."

e-Sprinto plans to offer an introductory offer price for the first 100 customers and incentivise early adoption. The Amery e-scooter will be the first of four electric offerings that the company plans to introduce in 2023. The new models will cater to B2B and B2C segments. The manufacturer is currently retailing slow-speed e-scooters including the e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB. The fourth model in the lineup will be the Sprinto HS.

First Published Date: 04 May 2023, 14:51 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooter eSprinto eSprinto Amery
