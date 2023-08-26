2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB facelifts unveiled with cosmetic tweaks, new features

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 EQA and EQB facelifts for the global markets with a bunch of updates. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB and EQA facelift get cosmetic tweaks as well as new features, while there are improvements to the mechanicals as well. Both electric SUVs are one of the most affordable from the automaker and are expected to arrive in India at a later date. The EQB is already on sale here, which makes the arrival of the facelift imminent.

Visually, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz EQB and EQA electric SUVs get a new black panel grille with the star pattern, while there are new alloy wheels on offer. Most of the other cosmetic elements have been carried over. Inside, there’s a new 10.25-inch infotainment system as standard with an updated steering wheel with touch control panels borrowed from the newer EQ model range. The cabin gets the new brown lime open-pore wood trim for a premium feel.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB get a new black panel grille with the star pattern and new aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels

Powertrain options on the 2024 EQA and EQB remain the same with the power output ranging between 187 bhp and 288 bhp, while peak torque output stands between 385 Nm and 520 Nm. Mercedes says it has been able to optimise range on either electric SUV with the EQA now returning 560 km (WLTP) on a single charge, up by 130 km over the pre-facelift version. This has been made possible by aerodynamic optimisation and new high-rolling-resistance-optimised tyres. On the other hand, the 2024 EQB gets a range of 536 km in the 250+ variant with a 70.5 kWh battery pack.

Other upgrades include a trailer hitch including ESP trailer stabilisation on the Mercedes EQB. This brings a towing capacity of 1,700 kg on the electric SUV. Both electric SUVs also get the Plug & Charge function that brings more convenient charging at public charging points. This will require the charging solution to be pre-determined with the Mercedes Me app and will ensure that the vehicle automatically connects with the charging station.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB gets a trailer hitch while both electric SUVs get Plug & Charge functionality via the Mercedes Me app

Furthermore, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB get an optional Burmester surround sound system with a Dolby Atmos experience, the latest generation MBUX user interface with three customised display styles - Subtle, Sporty and Classic. Mercedes has also improved the sensor technology with a new mono-multipurpose camera and a new backup camera that makes safety systems like Active Lane Keeping Assist more accurate with steering intervention instead of ESP.

Both electric SUVs get a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen with the latest gen MBUX UI, optional Burmester sound system and improved sensors for safety tech

Mercedes will begin sending the EQA and EQB facelifts to European dealers by early 2024 and you can expect the EQB to land in India first. The EQA could also make its way to the market as the most affordable electric SUV from the German automaker. The EQB arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which could be the case with the facelifted version as well.

