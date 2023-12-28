2024 Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix race may be cancelled

The Hyderabad e-Prix may have to be dropped from the upcoming 2023/24 FIA Formula E calendar, given the latest developments in India. Formula E has issued a statement citing “urgent clarification" from the Telangana government for the India round of the electric car championship. The organiser said it had concerns that the Hyderabad e-Prix “will not be able to go ahead as planned."

The future of the 2024 Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix remains uncertain with less than six weeks left for the India round.

The inaugural Hyderabad e-Prix was hosted in the city earlier this year with the next round confirmed on the 11-round 2024 calendar in November. The race is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2024, less than six weeks from now. However, Formula E announced that it was seeking urgent clarification from the Telangana government after receiving a letter which “could impact the Hyderabad race."

A statement from Formula E read, "Following a recent official communication received from the new Government of Telangana, Formula E is seeking urgent clarification of their contractual commitments under the agreement and how it could impact the Hyderabad race. Based on the content of the letter received, Formula E is concerned the race will not be able to go ahead as planned."

Formula E further revealed that a senior executive team met with the new leader of the Telangana government immediately after the elections concluded earlier this month. Discussions have been going on since then.

While the race itself was appreciated, participants and spectators complained about the underwhelming infrastructure during the inaugural round of the Hyderabad e-Prix

"With the event just a few weeks away and in its final stages of preparation, Formula E, partners and suppliers have already made significant commercial investments in the event," the organisers said further.

The Hyderabad e-Prix organised this year returned nearly $84 million in positive economic impact to the region, Formula E highlighted in its statement, and many times more than the overhead costs invested by Formula E and the government of Telangana.

The state government and Formula E signed a multi-year agreement to host a race in Hyderabad every year. The Indian city features on the calendar alongside Mexico City, Diriyah, Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, London and more. The statement concluded by saying, "Further updates will follow in due course."

The inaugural race took place on a street circuit in Hyderabad, as is the format of Formula E, next to the Hussain Sagar Lake. Local player Greenko Group was the promoter of the race with support from the state government.

