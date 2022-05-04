2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control

Apart from China, the Horwin SK3 electric scooter is also sold in the market of Europe.

Horwin, the China-based EV maker has announced the launch of the new 2022 SK3 electric scooter in its home market. The new SK3 comes out as a long-range EV that supports connectivity features and utility-oriented boot space.

While previously, the 2021 SK3 electric scooter featured a limited 80 km range capacity, the newly updated unit gets a much longer 300 km full charge range from its twin battery setup. Both the new batteries individually deliver close to 160 km on a single charge. Needless to add, even in its single battery configuration, the SK3 delivers more range than a majority of electric scooters sold in the Indian market currently.

The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output. This motor pushes the scooter to a top speed of 90 kmph.

(Also Read: Another electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu, owner jumps off)

The new SK3 also packs a slew of features that make it a fairly modern offering. Some of the key features of the scooter include its full-colour TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, a keyless power system, and cruise control.

In terms of aesthetics, it gets sharp and muscular body panels that lend to its premium appeal. There is a twin-beam LED headlamp set up at the front which is capped with a dark tined, large windscreen. Its sporty looks are also complemented by the use of also alloy wheels.

(Also Read: Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023)

Apart from China, the Horwin is also sold in the market of Europe, however, it is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. For the Indian customers EV makers such as Ather Energy and Ola Electric retail some very promising electric scooters.

First Published Date: