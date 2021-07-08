Volvo sells 380,757 cars globally during the January-June period in 2021

Swedish luxury car brand Volvo Cars on Thursday has announced that it sold 380,757 units of cars globally during the first six months of 2021. The automaker also claims that it was the company's best-ever first-half-year sales. The carmaker registered 41% YoY growth between the January-June period, as compared to the same period last year.

Volvo has attributed this sale jump to the strong demand in China, the US and Europe as well. These markets recorded double-digit growth for the automaker, even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, claims Volvo.

XC40 compact luxury SUV was best selling model for the brand in the first six months of 2021. The XC40 sold 118,121 units compared to 68,359 units sold during the same period in 2020. The XC60 is the second bestselling model with 113,500 units sold, compared to 78,761 units retailed in H1 2020.). XC90 SUV too sold 54,177 cars in H1 2021.

In June 2021 alone, Volvo Cars sold 68,224 cars globally, up 11% compared with the same month last year. With the pandemic, Volvo has seen increased online car sales. The company witnessed its online sales increased by more than five times.

The Recharge sub-branded electrified vehicles witnessed a 24.6% contribution to overall Volvo car sales in the first six months of this year, claims the company. These Recharge models include fully electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models from the Swedish brand.

Volvo's sales in the US market increased by 47.4% to 63,754 cars in the January-June period. Its China sales grew by 44.9% to 95,252 units, while sales in the European market increased by 35.4% to 166,822 cars.