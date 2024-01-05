Volvo clocks over 30% increase in sales in 2023, XC60 remains its best-seller

Swedish auto giant Volvo Cars has clocked a significant jump in sales in 2023. The carmaker said it has sold more than 2,400 units in India, registering a growth of 31 per cent compared to 2022. In the previous year, Volvo had sold 1,851 cars across the country and emerged as one of the leading luxury vehicle manufacturers in India.

On Friday (January 5), Volvo released its India sales report for last year. The carmaker sold 2,423 units during this period. It garnered most of its sales from its flagship model XC60 SUV which remains its best-selling model in the country. Even its electric SUV XC40 Recharge contributed handsomely with one-fifth of its overall sales coming from the model.

Volvo is now gearing up for increase in sales in India this year. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India, said, “The year 2023 has been an impressive year in terms of growth. A 31 per cent growth over the previous year exhibits consumer confidence." The carmaker recently launched the C40 Recharge electric SUV which contributed with 180 units since its introduction in September last year. More than half of the electric SUV were bought in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The C40 Recharge is the second pure electric offering from the Swedish luxury car brand after the XC40 Recharge. It is priced at ₹61.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits above the XC40 Recharge as Volvo's most premium EV offering in India. The C40 Recharge comes equipped with twin electric motors paired with a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an AWD drivetrain. The dual electric motors are capable of generating 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph.

The XC60 SUV, Volvo's best-seller in India, saw a significant surge in sales last year. The carmaker said it retailed 921 units of the SUV in 2023. The SUV was launched in a mild hybrid avatar back in October 2021. The XC60 SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which is mated to a 48V battery pack. The SUV is capable of generating up to 250 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

