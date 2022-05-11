Volvo, Polestar echo BMW's sentiment on big infotainment screens: What they say

Volvo and its subsidiary Polestar have indicated that the big infotainment screens could be a thing of the past in near future. Both the brands have hinted that the giant touchscreen infotainment systems that currently dominate the automotive world, especially in the luxury segment, could be on their way out. Interestingly, this development comes after Matthias Junghanns, head of BMW i interior design said similar things a few days ago to cardesignnews.

Junghanns said that the auto industry will leave the giant touchscreen infotainment systems behind, sooner or later. Now, Volvo subsidiary Polestar's interior design manager Conny Blomme too echoed similar thoughts, when he said that giant infotainment screens shouldn't be the focal point.

He said that giant screens have probably passed their peak time. His comment comes at a time when most of the luxury car brands have shifted most of the controls for the radio and HVAC systems onto the touchscreen infotainment systems in recent times. Interestingly, some automakers like Jaguar and Honda have ignored this trend and continue to focus on physical buttons.

The trend of giant touchscreen infotainment systems was started by Tesla with its flagship electric sedan Model S. While initially, many automakers were sceptical about this design trend, later on, many started copying it. Volvo is one of the carmakers that equip its cars with similar giant touchscreen infotainment displays with portrait orientation. However, now with several luxury car brands that are considered as trendsetters in the global automotive industry showing their displeasure about the giant touchscreen infotainment systems, it seems the auto sector is about to adopt a new design theme for the in-car infotainment displays.

