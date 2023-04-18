Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get a slew of updates. New variants, colours and more

Volkswagen introduced manual variants of its Virtus GT Plus sedan and Taigun GT Plus SUV on Tuesday. The Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus sedan is a sporty avatar of the midsize sedan. The car's styling incorporates a host of elements across the exterior that enhance the sporty style of the sedan. With this product lineup update, the Virtus portfolio now gets seven trims instead of the previous six, while the Taigun trims have increased to nine from seven. In a nutshell, Volkswagen India went big with many updates for its two cars: Virtus and Taigun. The sedan and the SUV received new trims, paint options and more.

Speaking of the design of the Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus gets a special radiator grille and 16-inch new alloy wheels contrasted by red brake callipers. The Carbon Steel Grey roof enhances its dual-tone style further, while an electric sunroof ensures a spacious and airy cabin experience. Besides the new sporty-themed rim, Volkswagen Virtus has received a new exterior colour option: Deep Black Pearl.

Not only the exterior, the cabin too has received a host of changes. It gets two different interior theme options: Rave Glossy or Dark Red Glossy. The cabin features a 10.09-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Volkswagen Play. The front seats offer enhanced comfort for the occupants with their ventilated function. The Virtus GT Plus comes powered by a 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engine that churns out 148 hp of peak power.

This same engine works in the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus manual transmission variant as well, which was introduced on Tuesday, along with its sedan sibling. The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus received a new paint theme, Deep Black Pearl.

The Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are integral parts of the German auto manufacturer's ambitious India 2.0 project. Under this project, the automaker aims to become India's top affordable premium car brand.

