Volkswagen Tiguan updated with dual-tone interiors, wireless charging feature

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced the updated Tiguan SUV at a starting price of announced the introduction of 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The model gets enhanced tech and safety features as well as fresh interiors. The SUV is now available with wireless mobile charging feature that lets passengers charge their phones on the go. Customers can also opt for new dual-tone Storm Grey interiors on the Tiguan.

By: HT Auto Desk
Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 18 May 2023, 12:03 PM
Volkswagen Tiguan now comes with new dual-tone Storm Grey interiors.

Updated Tiguan comes equipped with with Park Assist or Level 1 ADAS system which is like having a personal parking attendant for the vehicle.

