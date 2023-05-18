Volkswagen Tiguan updated with dual-tone interiors, wireless charging feature

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced the updated Tiguan SUV at a starting price of ₹announced the introduction of ₹34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The model gets enhanced tech and safety features as well as fresh interiors. The SUV is now available with wireless mobile charging feature that lets passengers charge their phones on the go. Customers can also opt for new dual-tone Storm Grey interiors on the Tiguan.
Updated Tiguan comes equipped with with Park Assist or Level 1 ADAS system which is like having a personal parking attendant for the vehicle.